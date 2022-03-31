Wild Rift esports’ first LAN event in North America, the WNS Championship, will happen next month

The regional championship for the League of Legends: Wild Rift North America Series (WNS) will take place at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota from April 29 to May 1, Wisdom Gaming announced in a press release today. This will be the first LAN event for the MOBA title in the region and it will also be open to a live audience. The WNS is being conducted by Wisdom Gaming in partnership with Riot Games.

In the championship, eight teams will lock horns for a share of the $80,000 prize pool and slots in the Global Championship Icons 2022, which will happen in Europe later this summer to crown a world champion. The winner of the WNS will directly advance to the group stage of the Global Championship Icons, while the runners-up will earn a spot in the play-in stage.

The first season of the WNS was divided into three circuits consisting of two open qualifiers and a major each. So far, only two teams have qualified for the WNS Championship, with Sentinels and Immortals finishing in the top two in Major Two earlier this month to book their spots in the event. Four more teams will be decided in Major Three, which will happen from April 1 to 3. The final two teams will be locked in at the LCQ from April 8 to 10.

The WNS Championship will happen from April 29 to May 1, with the broadcast beginning at 12pm CT. The main tournament will happen at the Huntington Bank Rotunda on the second floor of the Mall of America, with free seating available for fans on a first-come, first-serve basis. Wisdom has also said that attendees will be treated to “exciting fan experiences.”

“We are excited to partner with Wisdom Gaming to bring the WNS season one Championship in-person at Mall of America,” said Chad Smeltz, the product lead of Wild Rift Esports for NA/OCE at Riot. “The competitive experience for our players within season one has been thrilling to witness. We are confident that the WNS season one Championship event will only amplify the success we’ve seen with the tournament and within the community.”