Retired League of Legends pro Doublelift has a message for NA PUBG Mobile teams

"Hope you win it for NA and bring the trophy home."

Doublelift, one of the most decorated League of Legends players from North America, sent out a message to teams competing in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021.

The eight-time LCS champion wished luck to NA representatives Ghost Gaming, Knights, and XSET, and asked them to bring the trophy home.

“The Global Championship for PUBG Mobile esports is happening right now. Hope you guys can check it out,” he added.

@Doublelift1 has something to say to cheer on the NA teams in #PMGC going into the second SuperWeekend.



Cheer for your favorite NA team in the comments to be chosen to win one of 5, $25 USD google play cards! 👏#PUBGMOBILE #PMGC2021 #DOUBLELIFT #NEXTTOGLORY pic.twitter.com/gwGpRFniMo — PUBG MOBILE Esports NA (@esportspubgmna) December 10, 2021

The message appears to be an advertisement for the PMGC 2021, the league stage for which is happening from Nov. 30 to Dec. 24. PUBG Mobile has tied up with many celebrities in the past, but this is the first time a League of Legends pro is endorsing the battle royale title.

Currently, the second Super Weekend of the PMGC West league stage is going on. After day two, Knights are in third place, while Ghost Gaming are in sixth. XSET have failed to qualify for both Super Weekends and are last, however.

The top 16 teams from the Super Weekends will advance to the league finals. From here, the best six will make it to the grand finals of the $6 million PMGC.