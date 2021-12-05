Results for the PMGC 2021 Super Weekends

The top 16 teams of the Super Weekends will advance to the league finals.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 league stage is happening across three weeks from Nov. 30 to Dec. 19.

Twenty-four teams each in the East and West regions are competing for the 16 available slots in the League Finals, which will happen for both regions on Dec. 22 to 24. The top nine teams from the East and the best six from the West will advance to the grand finals.

Both regions have the same format for the league stage. Each week is split into the weekdays (Tuesday and Wednesday) and the Super Weekend (Friday to Sunday). Teams must place in the top 16 on the weekdays to qualify for the week’s Super Weekend.

The Super Weekend is crucial since these rankings will be used for determining the 16 league finalists. The schedule for each Super Weekend is:

Super Weekend one: Dec. 3 to 5

Super Weekend two: Dec. 10 to 12

Super Weekend three: Dec. 17 to 19

Five matches will take place on each day of the Super Weekend. This means 15 matches will happen each weekend for a total of 45 matches through all three weekends.

Here is the points table for the Super Weekends of the East and West in the PMGC 2021 League Stage. The scores are being updated daily.

East

Here are the overall standings after day two, match three of Super Weekend one.

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

West

Here are the overall standings after Super Weekend one’s day two.

Screengrab via Tencent