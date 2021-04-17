The top nine teams will move on to the SEA Championship Finals.

The finals for the third season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia will happen from April 15 to 18. Sixteen teams will be competing in the competition to decide the champions.

The teams will lock horns across 18 matches on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok in the finals. The top nine teams from here will advance to the PMPL South Asia Championship finals, which will happen from May 14 to 16.

Here are the overall standings and the scoreboard per match of the PMPL South Asia season three finals. The scores are being updated daily.

Overall Standings

These are the overall standings after six matches. A total of 18 matches will happen in the finals.

Scoreboard per match

Day one (April 15)

Match one – Erangel

Match two – Sanhok

Match three – Miramar

Match four – Erangel

Match five – Sanhok

Match six – Erangel

