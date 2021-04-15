How to watch the PMPL South Asia S3 Final: Format, prize pool, teams, and more

A prize pool of $55,000 and nine slots to the Asia regional final are up for grabs.

Sixteen teams will be competing in the grand finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia season three. It will take place from April 15 to 18.

The 16 teams have made it to the event through the three-week league stage which concluded earlier this month. Besides the $55,000 prize pool, the teams are competing for the nine available slots to the PMPL Asia regional final. The Asia regional final is scheduled to happen from May 14 to 16.

Related: ZEUS Esports win PMPL South Asia league stage, 16 teams qualify for the finals

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL South Asia season three final.

Format

16 teams will compete across 24 matches (six per day) to decide the champions.

The matches will happen on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Points Distribution

Here is the points distribution for the PMPL South Asia regional finals.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Per kill: One point

Teams

Here are the 16 teams which have qualified for the finals.

Z3US Esports

DRS Gaming

Trained to Kill

Carnage Esports

Deadeyes Guys

Skylight Gaming

A1 Esports

Venom Legends

Stalwart Flex

7Sea Esports

HighVoltage

PN Crew

1952

Seal Esports

Team F4

R3D Esports

Prize Pool Distribution

The $55,000 prize pool will be split as follows:

Image via PUBG Mobile Esports

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile esports YouTube channel in Nepali, Bengali, English, and Hindi. The matches will begin at 7:30am CT.