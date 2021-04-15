How to watch the PMPL South Asia S3 Final: Format, prize pool, teams, and more

Sixteen teams will be competing in the grand finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia season three. It will take place from April 15 to 18.
The 16 teams have made it to the event through the three-week league stage which concluded earlier this month. Besides the $55,000 prize pool, the teams are competing for the nine available slots to the PMPL Asia regional final. The Asia regional final is scheduled to happen from May 14 to 16.
Related: ZEUS Esports win PMPL South Asia league stage, 16 teams qualify for the finals
Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL South Asia season three final.
Format
- 16 teams will compete across 24 matches (six per day) to decide the champions.
- The matches will happen on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.
Points Distribution
Here is the points distribution for the PMPL South Asia regional finals.
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: Eight points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Sixth place: Four points
- Seventh place: Two points
- Eighth to 12th place: One point
- 13th to 16th place: Zero points
- Per kill: One point
Teams
Here are the 16 teams which have qualified for the finals.
- Z3US Esports
- DRS Gaming
- Trained to Kill
- Carnage Esports
- Deadeyes Guys
- Skylight Gaming
- A1 Esports
- Venom Legends
- Stalwart Flex
- 7Sea Esports
- HighVoltage
- PN Crew
- 1952
- Seal Esports
- Team F4
- R3D Esports
Prize Pool Distribution
The $55,000 prize pool will be split as follows:
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile esports YouTube channel in Nepali, Bengali, English, and Hindi. The matches will begin at 7:30am CT.