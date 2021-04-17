Five slots to the Americas Finals and $55,000 are up for grabs in the finals.

Sixteen teams are locking horns in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) North America season one finals from April 16 to 18.

The PMPL North America has a total prize pool of $150,000, which is split between the league stage and the finals. In the finals, $55,000 is up for grabs. Adding to the stakes are the five slots to the PMPL Americas Finals, which will happen from June 17 to 20.

Here are the overall standings and the scoreboard per match of the PMPL North America season one finals.

Overall standings

Here is the rankings table after six matches. The teams will be playing 18 matches across the three days.

Scoreboard per match

Day one (April 16)

Match six – Sanhok

The scoreboard for match six isn’t available as it wasn’t displayed on the livestream.

Match five – Miramar

Match four – Erangel

Match three – Sanhok

Match two – Miramar

Match one – Erangel

