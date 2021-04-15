How to watch the finals of the PMPL North America season one

The top five teams of the competition will move on to the Americas regional finals.

The grand finals for the first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) North America will happen from March 23 to April 11. The top 16 teams from the league stage are competing for a share of the $95,000 prize pool and five available slots to the Americas finals.

The top five teams from the finals will make it to the PMPL Americas regional finals from June 17 to 20. This event will feature top teams from across North and South America.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL North America season one finals.

Format

The 16 teams will compete across 18 matches on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok to decide the champions.

Six matches will happen each day.

Points Distribution

Each match of the finals will grant placements and kill points. The team with the most points at the end of 18 matches will be crowned the champion. Here is the points distribution for the finals. Each kill grants one point.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Teams

Ghost Gaming

Nova Esports

Xset

The Unnamed

Lazarus

Mezexis Esports NA

The Panthers

Enigma Fan Club

PassionFruit Esports

19Esports

KnightsLevelX

Syndicate

Just Causing Reality

The Hitlist

Helping Quit Addiction

Stream

All matches will be streamed on PUBG Mobile’s official Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch at 5pm CT.