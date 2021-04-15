How to watch the finals of the PMPL North America season one

The grand finals for the first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) North America will happen from March 23 to April 11. The top 16 teams from the league stage are competing for a share of the $95,000 prize pool and five available slots to the Americas finals.
The top five teams from the finals will make it to the PMPL Americas regional finals from June 17 to 20. This event will feature top teams from across North and South America.
Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL North America season one finals.
Format
- The 16 teams will compete across 18 matches on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok to decide the champions.
- Six matches will happen each day.
Points Distribution
Each match of the finals will grant placements and kill points. The team with the most points at the end of 18 matches will be crowned the champion. Here is the points distribution for the finals. Each kill grants one point.
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: Eight points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Sixth place: Four points
- Seventh place: Two points
- Eighth to 12th place: One point
- 13th to 16th place: Zero points
Teams
- Ghost Gaming
- Nova Esports
- Xset
- The Unnamed
- Lazarus
- Mezexis Esports NA
- The Panthers
- Enigma Fan Club
- PassionFruit Esports
- 19Esports
- KnightsLevelX
- Syndicate
- Just Causing Reality
- The Hitlist
- Helping Quit Addiction
Stream
All matches will be streamed on PUBG Mobile’s official Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch at 5pm CT.