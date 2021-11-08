The final stop for Southeast Asian PUBG Mobile teams before the Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 was the PMPL SEA Championship season four. In this, 20 teams from across region competed for a share of the $200,000 prize pool and spots in the PMGC.
After an intense league stage across three weeks, only 16 teams were left in the SEA Championship Finals. They played 15 matches (five per day) on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok to decide the winners. After a dominating performance, Team Secret emerged to become the champions.
Before the finals, five SEA teams had already qualified for the PMGC: Genesis Dogma, The Infinity, Team Secret, D’Xavier, and FaZe. With today’s result, Bigetron RA, 4Rivals, and MS Chonburi have also qualified for the $6 million event.
Here are the overall standings and the scoreboard per match of the PMPL SEA Championship season four.
Overall standings
Here are the overall standings after 15 matches. The championship has ended with Team Secret coming in first place.
Scoreboard per match
Day one (Nov. 5)
Match one: Erangel
Match two: Miramar
Match three: Erangel
Match four: Sanhok
Match five: Erangel
Day two (Nov. 6)
Match one: Erangel
Match two: Miramar
Match three: Erangel
Match four: Sanhok
Match five: Erangel
Day three (Nov. 7)
Match one: Erangel
Match two: Miramar
Match three: Erangel
Match four: Sanhok
Match five: Erangel
- Team Secret
- 4Rivals
- Bigetron RA
- Axis Esports Club
- The Infinity
- Vampire Esports
- D’Xavier
- Evos Reborn
- MS Chonburi
- Genesis Dogma GIDS
- Eagle Esport
- FaZe
- Geek Fam
- RRQ RYU
- BN United
- Onyx Esport