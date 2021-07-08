The teams will play six matches to decide the champion.

The first esports event for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is happening on July 7 and 8. Eighteen teams are competing in The Launch Party for a share of the Rs. 600,000 (about $8,040) prize pool.

The teams will compete across six matches on Erangel, Miramar, and Vikendi to decide the winners. Besides this, two “fun matches” will also be held in which players have to fight using only the pan. Krafton also announced during the livestream today that more details about BGMI’s esports circuit will be revealed on July 15.

You can watch the competition on BGMI’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Here are the overall standings and the scoreboard per match for BGMI’s Launch Party. The scores are being updated live.

Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings after one match.

Scoreboard per match

Day one (July 8, Thursday)

Match one: Erangel

