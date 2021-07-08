How to watch the BGMI Launch Party: Teams, format, and more

The first esports event for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is here. The game is a localized version of PUBG Mobile, released by Krafton following the game’s ban in the country last year.
The BGMI Launch Party will happen on July 8 and 9. Eighteen invited teams will be competing for a share of the Rs. 600,000 (about $8,040) prize pool. Here is everything you need to know about it.
Related: Team SouL unveils Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) roster
Format
- The teams will play eight matches across the two days, according to Liquipedia. Two of these will be “fun matches” where the players will only use the pan.
- The matches will happen in Erangel, Miramar, and Vikendi.
Teams
The 18 teams in the BGMI Launch Party are as follows. Each team will have five players.
- Dynamo
- Kronten
- Mortal
- Gaming Guru
- Classified YL
- Antaryami
- K18
- Alpha Clasher
- Snax
- Sangwan
- Godnixon
- Ghatak
- Ronak
- Shreeman Legend
- Maxtern
- Jonathan
- Bandookbaaz
- Clash Universe
Prize Pool
The Rs. 600,000 (about $8,040) prize pool will be split as follows:
- First place: Rs. 330,000 (about $4,400)
- Second place: Rs. 150,000 (about $2,006)
- Third place: Rs. 100,000 (about $1,338)
Points Distribution
Here’s the points distribution for the BGMI Launch Party. Each kill will grant one point.
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: Eight points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Sixth place: Four points
- Seventh place: Two points
- Eighth to 12th place: One point
- 13th to 16th place: Zero points
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on the official BGMI YouTube channel and Facebook page. It will begin at 3:30am CT.