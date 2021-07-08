How to watch the BGMI Launch Party: Teams, format, and more

Eighteen teams will be locking horns across two days to decide the champion of the game's first esports event.

The first esports event for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is here. The game is a localized version of PUBG Mobile, released by Krafton following the game’s ban in the country last year.

The BGMI Launch Party will happen on July 8 and 9. Eighteen invited teams will be competing for a share of the Rs. 600,000 (about $8,040) prize pool. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Format

The teams will play eight matches across the two days, according to Liquipedia. Two of these will be “fun matches” where the players will only use the pan.

The matches will happen in Erangel, Miramar, and Vikendi.

Teams

The 18 teams in the BGMI Launch Party are as follows. Each team will have five players.

Dynamo

Kronten

Mortal

Gaming Guru

Classified YL

Antaryami

K18

Alpha Clasher

Snax

Sangwan

Godnixon

Ghatak

Ronak

Shreeman Legend

Maxtern

Jonathan

Bandookbaaz

Clash Universe

Prize Pool

The Rs. 600,000 (about $8,040) prize pool will be split as follows:

First place: Rs. 330,000 (about $4,400)

Second place: Rs. 150,000 (about $2,006)

Third place: Rs. 100,000 (about $1,338)

Points Distribution

Here’s the points distribution for the BGMI Launch Party. Each kill will grant one point.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official BGMI YouTube channel and Facebook page. It will begin at 3:30am CT.