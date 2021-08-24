Regional price changes to be implemented in Wild Rift in September

League of Legends: Wild Rift‘s regional prices and global bonus currency will be adjusted on Sept. 8, Riot Games announced earlier today.

While Europe will see decreased prices, Brazil, Latin America, and Russia will have increased prices “due to exchange rates and tax changes,” it wrote.

To compensate for this increase, the players from all regions will receive double bonus for all purchases made between Aug. 23 and Sept. 8. So if players want to buy some Wild Cores to purchase skins and other items, this will be one of the best times to do it. The promotion will start at 3pm CT and will end at the same time on Sept. 8.

Regional Price Changes and Global Bonus Currency: We’re updating pricing in some regions on September 8th.



➡️ Details here: https://t.co/HnNwXzhMrR pic.twitter.com/ulFZTv6Fl8 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) August 23, 2021

All countries from the European region will have a price decrease of five percent, while changes on the other regions will be adjusted depending on the countries. A 15 percent increase will occur in Brazil and Peru, 12 percent in Colombia, eight percent in Costa Rica, and a six percent increase in Russia. Players from Uruguay, on the other hand, will have to pay 17 percent more.

Wild Rift isn’t the only game who is set to receive price adjustments. Europe will have the same decrease of five percent price on VALORANT and Legends of Runeterra, as well as price increases in the other regions. League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics will also receive regional price adjustments on Sept. 8.

Countries from the LATAM region already received price increases in League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics last year. Mexico saw a 19 percent increase in RP costs, and Costa Rica, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Brazil and Peru saw similar increases than this year.