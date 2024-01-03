Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes: Full list (January 2024)

Stock up on bikes, cars, jetpacks, helicopters, and more in the Indian Bike Driving 3D mobile game through a bunch of new January cheat codes.

Indian Bike Driving 3D is like a crossover between Flight Simulator and GTA, with the signature “Wasted” text showing up when your life is up. You are free to travel around the open world, although there isn’t a mini-map, so be sure to keep track of your location. There are races you can enter, guns you can own, and a plethora of vehicles, as long as you have the Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes.

Full list of January Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes

Tank cheat code | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Rohit Gaming Studio

A January update dropped a bunch of new Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes. If you are a new player, you can use the cheat codes to get just about any vehicle you want. There are also options like Infinite Health and a Tank, which is my favorite when I’m not cruising in my Rolls Royce or on the Tron Bike. All codes are accurate and confirmed by myself within Indian Bike Driving 3D.

Indian Bike cheat code Indian Bike reward 999 Yamaha Vmax bike 888 Yamaha FZ10 bike 777 Ducati Diavel bike 666 Banneli TNT bike 400 ZX10R bike 4050 Apache bike 1211 Pulsar bike 1210 Ktm bike 1190 Ktm 1190 bike 0015 Yamaha R15 bike 4215 Duke bike 6021 Super Splendor bike 3000 Kawasaki H2R bike 5000 Pulsar Rs200 bike 6000 Tron bike 7000 Hayabusa bike 9000 Splendor bike 9999 Bullet bike 8888 Duke 1290 bike 7777 Duke 200 bike 5555 Ghost Rider bike 4444 Cobra bike 1111 Bicycle 6029 Bicycle 2222 ATV 0000 Pleasure scooter bike 8123 Mustang 8811 Ferrari 2244 Toyota Supra 1000 Toyota Fortuner 1001 Toyota Legender 2000 Rolls Royce convertible 4000 Porche 3333 Lamborghini 700 Lamborghini v2 6666 Range Rover 9090 Mahindra Thar 333 Mahindra Classic 444 Mahindra s11 500 Audi 2020 Ford Endeavour 800 Bugatti v2 8000 Helicopter 900 Koenigsegg 300 Taarzan supercar 606 Fire Truck 4040 Tank 01212 Truck with trailer 1212 Truck 200 Horse 5050 Velociraptor Dinosaur (a real Dino) 555 Small plane 9129 Infinite health 9 Night mode 00 Fuel drum 1215 Super jump 1216 Ultra super jump 1120 Skyfall 1112 Slow motion 7112 Moon gravity All Indian Bike 3D cheat codes, January 2024 (Confirmed by Dot Esports)

How to use Indian Bike 3D cheat codes

Phone cheat codes | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Rohit Gaming Studio

Before activating an Indian Bike 3D cheat code, be sure you have space for your vehicle or it will end up on top of another vehicle, which is what happened when I first started. On the bottom left of your screen, there is a phone icon. This is how you use the cheat codes.