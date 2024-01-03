Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes: Full list (January 2024)

Cruise in style.

Bike collection from Indian Bike 3D cheat codes
Image via Rohit Gaming Studio

Stock up on bikes, cars, jetpacks, helicopters, and more in the Indian Bike Driving 3D mobile game through a bunch of new January cheat codes

Indian Bike Driving 3D is like a crossover between Flight Simulator and GTA, with the signature “Wasted” text showing up when your life is up. You are free to travel around the open world, although there isn’t a mini-map, so be sure to keep track of your location. There are races you can enter, guns you can own, and a plethora of vehicles, as long as you have the Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes.  

Full list of January Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes

Man in front of tank after using cheat codes
Tank cheat code | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Rohit Gaming Studio

A January update dropped a bunch of new Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes. If you are a new player, you can use the cheat codes to get just about any vehicle you want. There are also options like Infinite Health and a Tank, which is my favorite when I’m not cruising in my Rolls Royce or on the Tron Bike. All codes are accurate and confirmed by myself within Indian Bike Driving 3D.

Indian Bike cheat codeIndian Bike reward
999Yamaha Vmax bike
888Yamaha FZ10 bike
777Ducati Diavel bike
666Banneli TNT bike
400ZX10R bike
4050Apache bike
1211Pulsar bike
1210Ktm bike
1190Ktm 1190 bike
0015Yamaha R15 bike
4215Duke bike
6021Super Splendor bike
3000Kawasaki H2R bike
5000Pulsar Rs200 bike
6000Tron bike
7000Hayabusa bike
9000Splendor bike
9999Bullet bike
8888Duke 1290 bike
7777Duke 200 bike
5555Ghost Rider bike
4444Cobra bike
1111Bicycle
6029Bicycle
2222ATV
0000Pleasure scooter bike
8123Mustang
8811Ferrari
2244Toyota Supra
1000Toyota Fortuner
1001Toyota Legender
2000Rolls Royce convertible
4000Porche
3333Lamborghini
700Lamborghini v2
6666Range Rover
9090Mahindra Thar
333Mahindra Classic
444Mahindra s11
500Audi
2020Ford Endeavour
800Bugatti v2
8000Helicopter
900Koenigsegg
300Taarzan supercar
606 Fire Truck
4040Tank
01212Truck with trailer
1212Truck
200Horse
5050Velociraptor Dinosaur (a real Dino)
555Small plane
9129Infinite health
9Night mode
00Fuel drum
1215Super jump
1216Ultra super jump
1120Skyfall
1112Slow motion
7112Moon gravity
All Indian Bike 3D cheat codes, January 2024 (Confirmed by Dot Esports)

How to use Indian Bike 3D cheat codes

Man on phone using cheat codes to get vehicles
Phone cheat codes | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Rohit Gaming Studio

Before activating an Indian Bike 3D cheat code, be sure you have space for your vehicle or it will end up on top of another vehicle, which is what happened when I first started. On the bottom left of your screen, there is a phone icon. This is how you use the cheat codes.

  • Press the main phone icon (left bottom of the main screen)
  • Press the green phone icon (second row, middle icon)
  • Press the red dot grid in the bottom right under your contacts
  • Type in the Indian Bike 3D cheat code
  • Press the call icon

Author

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.