Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes: Full list (January 2024)

Stock up on bikes, cars, jetpacks, helicopters, and more in the Indian Bike Driving 3D mobile game through a bunch of new January cheat codes.
Indian Bike Driving 3D is like a crossover between Flight Simulator and GTA, with the signature “Wasted” text showing up when your life is up. You are free to travel around the open world, although there isn’t a mini-map, so be sure to keep track of your location. There are races you can enter, guns you can own, and a plethora of vehicles, as long as you have the Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes.
Full list of January Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes
A January update dropped a bunch of new Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes. If you are a new player, you can use the cheat codes to get just about any vehicle you want. There are also options like Infinite Health and a Tank, which is my favorite when I’m not cruising in my Rolls Royce or on the Tron Bike. All codes are accurate and confirmed by myself within Indian Bike Driving 3D.
|Indian Bike cheat code
|Indian Bike reward
|999
|Yamaha Vmax bike
|888
|Yamaha FZ10 bike
|777
|Ducati Diavel bike
|666
|Banneli TNT bike
|400
|ZX10R bike
|4050
|Apache bike
|1211
|Pulsar bike
|1210
|Ktm bike
|1190
|Ktm 1190 bike
|0015
|Yamaha R15 bike
|4215
|Duke bike
|6021
|Super Splendor bike
|3000
|Kawasaki H2R bike
|5000
|Pulsar Rs200 bike
|6000
|Tron bike
|7000
|Hayabusa bike
|9000
|Splendor bike
|9999
|Bullet bike
|8888
|Duke 1290 bike
|7777
|Duke 200 bike
|5555
|Ghost Rider bike
|4444
|Cobra bike
|1111
|Bicycle
|6029
|Bicycle
|2222
|ATV
|0000
|Pleasure scooter bike
|8123
|Mustang
|8811
|Ferrari
|2244
|Toyota Supra
|1000
|Toyota Fortuner
|1001
|Toyota Legender
|2000
|Rolls Royce convertible
|4000
|Porche
|3333
|Lamborghini
|700
|Lamborghini v2
|6666
|Range Rover
|9090
|Mahindra Thar
|333
|Mahindra Classic
|444
|Mahindra s11
|500
|Audi
|2020
|Ford Endeavour
|800
|Bugatti v2
|8000
|Helicopter
|900
|Koenigsegg
|300
|Taarzan supercar
|606
|Fire Truck
|4040
|Tank
|01212
|Truck with trailer
|1212
|Truck
|200
|Horse
|5050
|Velociraptor Dinosaur (a real Dino)
|555
|Small plane
|9129
|Infinite health
|9
|Night mode
|00
|Fuel drum
|1215
|Super jump
|1216
|Ultra super jump
|1120
|Skyfall
|1112
|Slow motion
|7112
|Moon gravity
How to use Indian Bike 3D cheat codes
Before activating an Indian Bike 3D cheat code, be sure you have space for your vehicle or it will end up on top of another vehicle, which is what happened when I first started. On the bottom left of your screen, there is a phone icon. This is how you use the cheat codes.
- Press the main phone icon (left bottom of the main screen)
- Press the green phone icon (second row, middle icon)
- Press the red dot grid in the bottom right under your contacts
- Type in the Indian Bike 3D cheat code
- Press the call icon