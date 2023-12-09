Fortnite Rocket Racing tips and tricks to get first place

Racing has dropped into Fortnite thanks to a partnership with Rocket League under the Epic Games banner, featuring several tricks and tips to help players finish first.

Everyone wants to finish first, whether it’s to bling out their car with decals and a variety of OEM-colored wheel rims or for bragging rights. Ranking up the Rocket Racing ladder matters for players who want cosmetics, and for the players who are willing to grind for XP, there’s a special car located in the Fortnite battle pass. But to get all the goodies quickly, players need to win races.

3 Tips to win in Fortnite Rocket Racing

The Fortnite Rocket Racing mode is like a mashup of Hotwheels and Rocket League with a splash of Mario Kart. Winning races isn’t just about staying between the lines but about using the mechanics built into the game to gain an advantage over opponents.

Start Boost in Rocket Racing

Start Boost | Video via Dot Esports

The Start Boost mechanic is by far my favorite, as it puts a player’s beat skills to the test. Players must patiently wait for the start countdown. Upon the fourth dot lighting up, jam the gas, but make sure your timing is on point.

The better a player’s timing is, the better the boost is off the starting line. But watch out for other cars because that perfect boost won’t matter when you’re rear-ending the car in front of you.

Drifting in Rocket Racing

Drfting for boost and collisions | Video via Dot Esports

Players who are obsessed with winning racing in Mario Kart know how important drift boost can be. And it’s the same in Fortnite Rocket Racing. The longer you can hold a drift through a turn, the better your boost rate is coming out of the turn.

Drifting can also be used to take out competition through pit moves and well-timed shunts that clip another car’s front end, causing them to spin out.

Jump Boost and flying in Rocket Racing

Jump Boost | Video via Dot Esports

Scattered throughout the Fortnite Rocket Racing tracks are objects players can jump over and onto to gain an advantage over the field. Holding the jump button keeps a player’s car in the air longer, but hitting jump while already in the air gives your car a secret little boost.

Jump boost also works when coming off a side wall, especially when applied through a barrel roll. Not only does it look cool, but it will help gain you an extra second or two over the competition.