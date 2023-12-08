How to get Start Boost in Fortnite Rocket Racing

The race to Unreal rank in Fortnite Rocket League began on Dec. 8, showcasing a key starting mechanic that gives you an edge over the rest of the field: the starting boost.

Playing Fortnite Rocket Racing is like a mashup of Rocket League and Mario Kart/Hotwheels. There are multiple ways to gain an advantage throughout a race, from shortcuts and jumps to boosts that help you pull away from the other racers. And the best boost in Fortnite Rocket Racing is found at the starting line before each race.

Related All quests and rewards in Fortnite Rocket Racing

How Start Boost in Fortnite Rocket Racing works

Upon entering the matchmaking queue, players will get sorted into a 12-player racing lobby. Placements at the starting line are random at first, but will improve with top finishes through consistent races. Once 12 players are locked in, a horizontal countdown bar will appear above the cars.

Related How to get more cars in Fortnite Rocket Racing

The countdown bar contains four dots. To activate Start Boost in Fortnite Rocket Racing, players need to hit and hold the acceleration (R2) the moment the fourth dot lights up. The better your timing, the better your boost is. Nailing the fourth dot for 100 percent gains you a huge advantage over the rest of the field, but it’s a difficult skill to master.

The best way to improve Start Boost in Fortnite Rocket Racing is through practice. Players can choose Private mode at the top-right corner of the game screen and any track to practice on. Getting the timing down on the Start Boost mechanic will help you rank up the Fortnite Rocket Racing ladder in no time.