TFT Mobile pricing will also change in some countries to mirror its desktop counterpart.

Riot Games is tweaking global pricing for League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics starting July 15, the company announced today.

Riot assesses the “current state of global pricing” every year and makes adjustments based on currency inflation, new tax laws, and regional discrepancies. The company broke down the specific changes in a blog post that will affect a few countries in the LATAM region.

INCOMING PRICING CHANGES TO LEAGUE AND TFT

We’re updating our global pricing on July 15th.https://t.co/0huGhiuAyT pic.twitter.com/JIpYUdZ4qG — moobeat (@moobeat) July 1, 2020

“While currency fluctuations alone would only call for slight adjustments to the price of RP, many countries enacted new taxation laws on digital goods which have had a more significant impact,” Riot said.

Mexico will see a whopping 19-percent increase in RP costs, with Costa Rica and Chile close behind at 16 percent. Colombia and Uruguay will get an 11-percent increase, while Brazil and Peru will see a nine-percent and five-percent jump, respectively.

To compensate for the increase, Riot is offering a bonus RP promotion from today to July 15. Players will receive an extra 100 percent to the bonus RP you get from buying the currency in larger increments.

Riot also wants to resolve the pricing discrepancy between content on TFT mobile and the desktop version. So New Zealand, Europe, UAE, Egypt, and Japan (individual Little Legends eggs only) will see a decrease in TFT mobile prices. Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, and Peru will see an increase.