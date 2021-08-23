Regional price changes hitting VALORANT starting in September

Nine countries will have their average price increase, while one will see a decrease.

Riot Games is making changes to its VALORANT regional pricing. The company outlined its plans today to raise costs in nine countries while cutting them in one.

Due to “currency fluctuations, taxation, and regional discrepancies,” Riot has decided to evaluate its global pricing and make specific adjustments starting Sept. 8. To compensate for the price hike, the company will double the bonus currency offered to players who purchase VP bundles for a limited time only.

Brazil, Latin America, Russia, and Turkey will each see their average price increase “due to exchange rates and tax changes,” ranging from six to 17 percent. Europe, on the other hand, will have its average price decrease by five percent for countries that use EUR, GBP, and HUF currencies. North America doesn’t appear to be affected by this change.

Here’s the full breakdown of the regional price changes.

Brazil: 15 percent average price increase

Colombia: 11 percent average price increase

Costa Rica: 16 percent average price increase

Mexico: 17 percent average price increase

Chile: 16 percent average price increase

Uruguay: 17 percent average price increase

Peru: 15 percent average price increase

Russia: Six percent average price increase

Turkey: 17 percent average price increase

Europe (for EUR, GBP & HUF currencies only): Five percent average price decrease

The bonus VP promotion begins today for all regions around 3pm CT and ends on Sept. 8 at 3pm CT, which is when the price changes will go into effect.

