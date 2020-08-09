Record 80,000 teams registered for PUBG Mobile Club Open fall split 2020 qualifiers

PUBG Mobile Esports continues to shatter records. The open-for-all PMCO qualifiers saw a record 80,000 teams sign up from around the world, Tencent shared today during the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East finals.

This is the fourth edition of the PMCO and 15 of them will take place, covering almost every region in the world. The Club Opens are the lowest level in PUBG Mobile Esports’ hierarchy of competitions. From here, top teams advance to the Pro and World Leagues.

The qualifiers for the PMCO have already wrapped up and teams will now compete in the group stage, semifinals, and finals which will happen over the next two months.

The qualifiers weren’t a smooth event as many players came forward with evidence of hacking going on. Today, it was revealed that 531 teams were banned or disqualified for hacking by Tencent’s “ban pan system.”

PUBG Mobile Esports also unveiled the second episode of its documentary series “Between the Battlegrounds” today. It’s titled “Be Resilient” and showcases three Southeast Asian teams competing in their regional PMPLs to make it to the World League East and the SEA Finals.