Random Recall Chest available for League of Legends: Wild Rift via Prime Gaming

Riot Games continues to gift players new loot with the help of Prime Gaming and today, League of Legends: Wild Rift gamers can get themselves a free Random Recall Chest.

With this new chest, players can get themselves a unique look for their in-game recall. When you redeem this reward and open it, you’ll be gifted a random recall animation that can be equipped to use with any champion or skin in the game.

Head to base with a little extra flair! Link your Wild Rift and Amazon Prime accounts, so you can claim a Random Recall Chest this week with @primegaming. 👾



If you’re a Wild Rift player, this reward can be redeemed via the Prime Gaming loot page. You’ll need to make sure that your Prime Gaming account is linked to your Riot Games account.

When these are linked and you’ve selected to redeem from the Prime Gaming loot page, you’ll need to have completed the tutorial missions “Find my Champion quiz” and “Co-op vs AI intro.” If you’re a new player, you’ll be queued to do these. If you’re a returning player, you’ve probably already completed them and can get access to the Random Recall Chest immediately.

There are plenty of other rewards coming from Prime Gaming, but none of them have been detailed yet. You can check out more on these here.