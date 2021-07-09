PUBG: New State pre-registrations are coming to iOS next month

Krafton’s upcoming futuristic mobile battle royale game, PUBG: New State will be opening its pre-registrations on iOS devices in August, the company announced earlier today.

PUBG: New State was first revealed on Feb. 25, 2021, with pre-registrations for Android opening on the same day. The game has already crossed 20 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store. Finally, the battle royale title is headed to Apple’s App Store as well.

Having reached 20 million pre-registrations, we would like to announce that iOS pre-registration for PUBG: NEW STATE will begin starting in August!

Thank you to everyone for all the love and support!



Pre-register now on Google Play at https://t.co/CpMYYUCr3I pic.twitter.com/LzB6t4Cz4o — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) July 9, 2021

Krafton has said that PUBG: New State will be released later this year. The first alpha test for the game happened from June 11 to 13 for select users in the U.S. While the game feels similar to PUBG Mobile, it has a more visually appealing map and environment including several new features and mechanics.

PUBG: New State is set in 2051, years after the original PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Unlike PUBG Mobile which has been developed and published by Tencent, New State is an in-house game from Krafton.

Players will parachute into Troi, an 8×8 kilometers map to achieve victory. Some of the new features in the game include a weapon customization feature, combat rolls, drones, ballistic shields, and more.