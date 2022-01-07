PUBG: New State is getting an ‘extreme’ battle royale mode

PUBG: New State’s January patch is almost here, bringing a lot of new content. One of the features coming to the game is a new battle royale mode with faster and more intense matches.

The “extreme” BR mode will provide players with a way to participate in casual action with matches lasting 20 minutes. In the mode, 64 players will parachute into a smaller area of Troi to fight for victory. The playable area will be chosen at random and will be different for each match. Players will be equipped with a P1911 handgun, a smoke grenade, 300 drone credits, and fully charged boost meters right off the bat to take down enemies after touching the ground.

At the start of the match, two care packages will drop into Troi. These will give hand out higher-end gear. The care package drops will offer high-risk, high-reward action. Some other differences in this mode include a lower altitude of the plane, more frequency of weapons and vehicles, and a lower wait time for respawning killed teammates.

Krafton also recently revealed that it was partnering with Croatian automotive manufacturer Rimac Automobili. As a part of this collaboration, the company’s Rimac Nevera electric sports car is being added to PUBG: New State.

The exact release date for the January patch hasn’t been revealed, though Krafton has said that it’s coming sometime next week.