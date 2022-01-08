PUBG: New State is adding a new P90 SMG

The SMG will only be available in Care Packages.

A new weapon is deploying into PUBG: New State’s January update next week. Krafton released the patch notes for the upcoming updates yesterday, and it contains details about the upcoming P90.

The P90 is a submachine gun (SMG) that will use 5.77mm ammunition. This ammo is being added to the Drone Store as well. While the exact stats of the weapon weren’t revealed, it will likely have a high fire rate and will excel in mid-range battles.

The weapon won’t be readily available on Troi and Erangel, though. Players will have to fight for it by looting Care Packages that drop into the map.

The weapon will come with a tier-two transformative scope and a suppressor attached. No additional customizations can be done to it.

Players can check out the new weapon when the update drops next week. The update will also reset players’ ranks to introduce the first official season.

A new battle royale mode is also coming to PUBG: New State. This “extreme” mode puts 64 players on a smaller part of Troi with increased loot to battle for victory. Matches will last for only 20 minutes in this fast-paced, intense mode.