PUBG Mobile version 1.9 is making it easier to cross the bridge in Erangel

You will now have more cover on the bridge.

PUBG Mobile’s latest update, version 1.9, is about a week away, and Tencent has started revealing some of the upcoming features that are coming to the game.

Yesterday, the developers revealed that the bridge on Erangel is getting updated. Until now, the bridge was a single road with scattered vehicles and boxes to provide cover to players. This made it extremely hard for players to cross it as enemies on the favorable side of the safe zone had a big advantage in gunfights.

After nearly four years of the game’s release, Tencent has finally recognized this and is updating the bridge to make crossing it easier. In version 1.9, there will be additional platforms on either side with scattered boxes to make it easier for players to evade enemy fire and cross the bridge.

The bridge in Erangel will be updated in version 1.9 🌉



What kinds of strategies do you have in mind? Share your 200 IQ ideas! 🤔 🧠



Stay tuned for more changes in the March 18th update! 📅 #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMColor4 pic.twitter.com/qjS1gQevZk — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 10, 2022

While this change will come to PUBG Mobile next week, it’s something that the PC and console version of the game, PUBG: Battlegrounds, had already implemented last year.

Other than the bridge update, Tencent has also revealed that the recall system will be available on more maps with PUBG Mobile’s version 1.9. This system allows players to call back dead teammates. These are as follows:

Unranked mode: Erangel, Livik, and Aftermath

Ranked Mode: Erangel Vibrant Anniversary and Livik Vibrant Anniversary

It’s unclear what the “Vibrant Anniversary” maps for the ranked mode are. Tencent is likely updating the map in version 1.9 with new content to mark PUBG Mobile’s fourth anniversary, which is on March 19. More details about version 1.9 will be revealed in the coming days.