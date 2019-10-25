PUBG Mobile Star Challenge World Cup 2019 to be held in Saudi Arabia

This article is powered by FirstBlood.io – Free to play PUBG & Dota 2 tournaments with cash prizes.

The PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) World Cup 2019 will take place at the Riyadh Front in Saudi Arabia from Dec. 12 to 14. The tournament will have a prize pool of around $266,000.

As part of the ongoing two-month Riyadh Season event, the tournament will host 32 top teams from around the world. The event page for the tournament says that it’ll be played from 8am to 12:30pm CT across the three days of competition.

An official announcement about the format of the event and selected teams hasn’t been made yet. Sixteen teams will be from the Middle East and North Africa region, while the remaining 16 will be from other regions of the world, according to Arab News.

There also hasn’t been an announcement about the criteria of qualifying for the tournament. It’s possible that all 32 teams may receive direct invites to the tournament in Riyadh.

This is the third PMSC since PUBG Mobile’s release. The PMSC 2018 was the first international tournament for the game and the live finals were held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The final for the PMSC 2019 was held last month in Taipei.