Everything you need to know about PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019

The grand finals for the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) 2019 will be held at the Taipei Heping Basketball Stadium on Sept. 7 and 8. Sixteen top gaming creators have teamed up with 16 top PUBG Mobile professional squads from around the world. The prize pool for the tournament is $250,000.

Initially, 32 content creators from around the world were selected. But after a voting session in the first week of July on the official PMSC website, the top 16 creators with the most votes advanced to the finals in Taipei. Currently, players can still vote for their favorite content creator on the PMSC website. The creator with the most votes on Sept. 8 will be crowned with the most popular title at the grand finals.

The lineups for the PMSC are:

Xinxuan and Nova Monster Shield Nikitanga and Nova Esports ARXY and Team Unique Alice and Team Secret Garebooo and Team IND Bulshark and Evos Esports The Rawknee and Team Soul Tsulin and SCARZ Black Kronten and Elite Gaming Rollexxx and Spacestation Gaming DITA and Bigetron Esports Mitchel and ARG Dynamo and Sixty Nine Team KISIL and GC Busan Kenboo and RRQ Athena K7 and Brazilian Killers

In addition to the grand finals, all the players flew to Taipei last month to shoot for a YouTube exclusive mini-series where the creators and professional teams did different challenges. Five episodes of the mini-series have been released so far and the final one, in which the content creators participate in one final practice match. will be out tomorrow.

The tournament is presented by Google Play and will only be live-streamed on YouTube on Sept. 7 and 8 from 11am CT onwards. The commentators for the English stream are Wolfy, ChuChu, Powerbang, and Dontra. In addition to English, the tournament will also be live-streamed on Vietnamese, Thai, Korean, Indonesian, Japanese, Hindi, and Chinese.

Players have also been promised unique in-game rewards if they watch the stream live. For receiving these gifts, your PUBG Mobile account must be connected to YouTube.

VSPN on Twitter Account linking tutorial 1. Click “Settings” at the left column on YouTube 2. Click “Connected Accounts” > “PUBG MOBILE” 3. Press “Connect” and log in your game account with preferred gameplay region. #PMSC2019 #PUBGMOBILE #GooglePlay #VSPN

No official schedule for the tournament has been released yet. However, we do know that four matches will be played on the first day. The first match will be at Sanhok, the second at Miramar, the third at Vikendi, and the final match will be played at Erangel. It is likely that the same flow of matches will be followed on the second day as well. Teams will be judged on the basis of their placement and kill points.

The winner of the tournament will walk away with $100,000 while the runners-up will receive $50,000. The third-placed team will get $25,000.