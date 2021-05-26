PUBG Mobile Redeem codes for the Titans: Last Stand mode

A new mode called Titans: Last Stand has arrived in PUBG Mobile today. With it, Tencent has released a few redeem codes that players can use to get some rewards.

The Titans: Last Stand is a unique mode that is a part of PUBG Mobile’s collaboration with Legendary Pictures’ sci-fi film, Godzilla vs. Kong. In it, players are on an expedition to locate one of the titans, Godzilla. However, a surprise interruption by Mechagodzilla destroys the naval fleet. Players have to team up with Godzilla and Kong to take down the mecha titan.

Related: PUBG Mobile’s first PvE mode, Titans: Last Stand, is here

Redeem Codes

There are three redeem codes that can be used. They are likely available for a short period, so players must be quick to use them.

MAY25PUBGMOBILE

MONSTERDETECTED

GODZILLAKONG

How to use the Redeem Codes?

Redeeming the codes is really simple and can be done through the official website.

On the website, players must enter their character ID, the redemption code, and a verification code. On clicking “redeem,” the reward will be added to the player’s inventory inside PUBG Mobile.

Screengrab via Tencent