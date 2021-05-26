PUBG Mobile’s first PvE mode, Titans: Last Stand, is here

Ever since its release in 2018, PUBG Mobile has gotten a lot of new modes. All of these, however, put real players into action. The Titans: Last Stand mode, which debuted today, is the game’s first-ever player-vs-environment mode.

The Titans: Last Stand has been created as a part of the game’s collaboration with the sci-fi film, Godzilla vs. Kong. Set inside the Monsterverse, players are on an exploration mission in the mode to find Godzilla when things go wrong with the arrival of Mechagodzilla.

Players must band together with Godzilla and Kong to take down the mecha character. Based on the scores you earn in the mode, a lot of rewards can be unlocked such as BP, a parachute skin, and more. The Titans: Last Stand mode will be available in PUBG Mobile until June 8.

There are three ways to enter the mode. While two of them can be found in the main lobby, one is in the events menu.

Image via Tencent Image via Tencent Image via Tencent

This is the second mode that has arrived as a part of the tie-up with Godzilla vs. Kong. The other mode is called Titan Strikes. In this, Godzilla, Kong, and the Mechagodzilla roam Erangel, Sanhok, and Livik, respectively. While none of the titans damage players, they drop behind some crystals that can be picked up to gain advantages in battle.