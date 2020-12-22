PUBG Mobile Pakistan is producing a new web series called Gully Sqauds

The release date for the first episode will be revealed soon.

PUBG Mobile continues to provide fans from around the world with content tailored just for them. This time, players from Pakistan can tune in to a new upcoming web series called “Gully Squads.”

The trailer for the web series was released today. It revealed that “three exciting stories from the gullys” are coming. This could be an indication that there will be three episodes in this web series.

This isn’t the first time PUBG Mobile is getting a web series. Late last year, the “Dosti Ka Naya Maidan” (the new battleground of friendship) series was announced for audiences in India. It featured five episodes of fictional stories but highlighted some real-time struggles that PUBG Mobile players and people face.

It also featured cameos from prominent personalities from the Indian PUBG Mobile scene such as Sc0ut, Owais, and Dynamo. Something similar could happen with Gully Squads.

Tencent has said that the release date for episode one will be revealed soon.

Recently, PUBG Mobile Pakistan also revealed a new song titled “Dil Pe PUBG Taari Hai.” At the time of writing of this article, the single had been viewed over 1.9 million times since its release on Dec. 11 on YouTube.