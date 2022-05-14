PUBG Mobile Livik Community Cup 2022 unveiled with $50,000 prize pool

With the release of the official Livik map into PUBG Mobile, Tencent and Aftershock Media Group are bringing the 2022 Livik Community Cup with a prize pool of $50,000, according to an announcement from last night.

The cup is open to all players from North, South, and Central America, as well as Oceania. Players can register for it through the AMG website. The four-day event will take place from May 18 to 20, with the finals scheduled for May 23. Except for the first day, the other three days will be broadcasted live on the PUBG Mobile YouTube and Facebook channels from 7pm CT onwards.

Calling all PUBG MOBILE players! The 2022 Livik Community Cup is May 18th-20th, and 23rd!



Sign up now for your chance to play with your favorite creators and win a share of the $50,000 prize pool!



The complete schedule for the Livik Community Cup is as follows.

May 18: Solo qualifiers

May 19: Solos

May 20: Duos

May 23: Finals

The finals will be hosted by Richard “HotJukes” Castillon with popular streamer and 100 Thieves co-owner Jack “CourageJD” Dunlop being the special guest. Top NA-based creators will also be competing in the later stages of the Community Cup.

The official Livik map was released on May 13 into PUBG Mobile with Patch 2.0. This version of the map featured several differences, with new urban areas and upgrades to structures and graphics. A new vehicle and several new weapons have been added as well. The patch also brought the emergency pickup feature into the game, which allows players to call a rescue plan to quickly rotate into the zone.