PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 updates format

A new stage has been added to the tournament.

After teams alleged that the qualification process in the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 was unfair, the format of the tournament has been changed to accommodate more teams.

A new stage, the pre-qualifier round, has been added to increase the teams who have qualified from the in-game qualifiers from 248 to 992 squads.

Here’s the updated format of the PUBG Mobile India Series:

Pre-qualifiers

The pre-qualifiers are the newest addition to the tournament. Based on placement points and kills, the top 992 teams from the in-game qualifiers will move on to this round.

These 992 teams will be divided into 62 groups of 16 teams each. Every group will play two matches on Erangel and the cumulative scores will be considered for the final rankings. The top four teams from each group will advance to the next round. Thus, 248 teams will make it to the online qualifiers.

Online qualifiers

In addition to the 248 teams who have qualified through the pre-qualifiers, eight teams will be directly invited to this round. This means 256 teams will compete in this stage of the India Series.

The 256 teams will be split into 16 groups of 16 teams each. Each group will again play two matches. One of these matches will be on Sanhok while the other will be played on Erangel.

The top three teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinals

The quarterfinals will see 48 teams from the online qualifiers, while eight teams will be directly invited. In addition, eight teams with the highest kill totals in the online qualifiers will also make it to the quarterfinals.

These 64 teams will be split into four groups of 16 teams each. Each group will play six matches to decide the final rankings. The top eight teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

Semifinals

The 32 teams in the semifinals will be divided into four groups of eight squads. The four groups will compete in a round-robin format to decide the final rankings. More details about the number of matches that will be played will be revealed later.

The top 16 teams will advance to the grand finals of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020.

Grand finals

The grand finals will feature 12 matches being played across two days. The prize pool of over $65,000 will be up for grabs.

The finals could be an offline event if the coronavirus pandemic allows that to happen.