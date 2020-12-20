PUBG Mobile Global Championship finals to be played in Dubai

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) finals will happen in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Tencent announced during the last day of the league stage today. The event will happen in January 2021.

The top 16 teams from the league stage will compete in the PMGC finals. The squads will be fighting for the title of world champions and a prize pool of $1.3 million.

The video that revealed the location of the PMGC Finals showed the Coca-Cola Arena in the end. This could mean that the arena, which has a capacity of 17,000 people, could be the venue for the LAN event.

Image via Tencent

The 16 teams that have qualified for the PMGC finals are:

Four Angry Men Bigetron Red Aliens RRQ Athena Konina Power Klas Digital Athletics Loops Esports Secret Jin Futbolist Nova XQF POWER888 KPS Abrupt Slayers Alpha7 Esports Z3US Esports Natus Vincere Aerowolf Limax Team Secret

This will not be the first event for PUBG Mobile esports in Dubai. The first international event for the game which essentially birthed its esports scene, the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) 2018, was also held in the city. RRQ Athena won the competition and pocketed $200,000.