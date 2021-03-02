PUBG Mobile Campus Championship unveiled for Pakistan and Bangladesh

The PUBG Mobile Campus Championship (PMCC) spring split 2021 provides a chance for amateur and semi-professional players who are pursuing higher education to compete for glory, Tencent announced.

The PMCC features a total prize pool of $120,000 and will happen in two splits across 2021. The tournament will only be held in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Registrations for the competitions have begun and will be open until March 14 on the official website. Players are to be at least 16 years old and pursuing an associate, bachelor’s, master’s, or doctorate from a university or college in Bangladesh or Pakistan to participate.

The PMCC will be held separately in the two South Asian countries. Here is the schedule for the event:

Registrations: March 1 to 14

In-game qualification: March 22 to April 4

Online Qualifiers: April 8 to 25

Quarterfinals: April 28 to May 9

Semifinals: May 14 to 23

Finals: May 28 to 30

Just like the spring split of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2021, the PMCC will also feature only three maps–Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. The snowy-map of Vikendi has been dropped from competitive PUBG Mobile esports for now, which Tencent has yet to reveal the reason for.