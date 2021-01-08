Vikendi has been removed from the PMCO Spring Split 2021

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split 2021 won’t feature the Vikendi map, Tencent announced today.

The exact reason behind the removal of the map wasn’t revealed. Vikendi is the second-smallest map in PUBG Mobile with a size of six-by-six kilometers. The map has relatively flatter terrain and is covered with snow. There are a lot of open areas with numerous compounds and bigger cities scattered across the map.

Vikendi, along with Sanhok, has been frequently criticized for not being balanced enough for competitive games. Most of these criticisms, however, have been toward Sanhok, which is a small map with dense forests. The four-by-four map makes teams susceptible to getting third-partied even in the early game. There also isn’t much use for vehicles on the tiny map. The tall grass provides hiding spots for players, leaving some teamfights to be decided based on luck.

Tencent’s decision to remove Vikendi from the map pool of the PMCO Spring Split 2021 is a surprising move. The PMCO will now only feature Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Registration for the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split 2021 have begun and will be open until Jan. 24. Players from around the world can register for the competition. Top teams from the split will make it to the Pro Leagues (PMPLs). The total prize pool for PUBG Mobile esports this year is $14 million.