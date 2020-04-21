PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update release date leaked

Many changes will come to PUBG Mobile even before season 13.

The release date and contents of the 0.18.0 update for PUBG Mobile were reportedly leaked earlier today ahead of season 13, which is set to launch in May.

The update is set to join PUBG Mobile on April 24, according to the latest leaks from technology website Fossbytes. It will reportedly bring Miramar 2.0, as well as the Safety Scramble and Jungle Adventure Guide modes.

Players will have to wait a little longer before seeing Erangel 2.0 come to life, though, since Miramar 2.0 will join the game first. The new version of the desertic map will bring usable Vending Machines that will provide items such as energy drinks and painkillers, as well as the Racing Ramp, Water-City, and Golden Mirado.

Changes will also be brought to Sanhok with a new game mode on the map, the Jungle Adventure Guide. It’ll feature new edible fruits that will grant various effects.

Safety Scramble is the last game mode coming with the 0.18.0 update. It’ll be available in the EvoLab and will prevent camping in games by adding a blue zone within the safe zone at the start of the game. It will act like the blue zone, draining players’ health over time. But when the timer resets again, this blue zone will become the safe zone, which will force players to stay on the move throughout the game.

Other minor changes, such as a new results screen, a new training mode, balance changes, and achievements, are also expected to join the game in the 0.18.0 update.

Those features are under beta testing and are subject to change before officially launching in PUBG Mobile.