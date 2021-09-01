Psychic Spectacular revealed for Pokémon Go, introduces Inkay and Malamar

The world of Pokémon Go is about to turn upside down thanks to some newly introduced psychic powers.

Niantic revealed that the Psychic Spectacular event is coming to Pokémon Go on Sept. 8 at 10am local time, featuring a wide variety of Psychic-type Pokémon in more abundant encounters. Many of these Pokémon are uncommon around the world, though one is making its debut with some sinister tricks planned.

The Psychic Spectacular will feature Psychic-type Pokémon like Abra, Gothita, and Solosis appearing more frequently in the wild, while other Psychic-types like Espurr, Drowzee, and Alolan Raichu will be showing up in raids for the event’s duration.

Image via Niantic

Inkay and Malamar will also be making their debut in Pokémon Go, adding to the growing lineup of Kalos-native Pokémon available within the game. Although they possess a unique method of evolution in the main series titles by turning the system upside-down, that doesn’t seem to be the case in Pokémon Go—requiring only 50 candies to evolve. Inkay will be available in the wild, in one-star raids, and in field research alongside this event.

The Psychic Spectacular is the first event in Pokémon Go’s Season of Mischief, which features new Special Research revolving around the Mythical Pokémon, Hoopa. With the release of this event, players will have access to the second research in the story, getting them closer to obtaining Hoopa. This story is set to take place over many months, meaning players will have to keep checking on the Season of Mischief to learn more about what the Mischief Pokémon has in store.