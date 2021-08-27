Hoopa finally arrives in Pokémon Go’s Season of Mischief

The Season of Mischief is descending onto Pokémon Go, bringing the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa into the game for the first time after more than a month of it causing shenanigans in the game.

Running from Sept. 1 to Dec. 1, players will gain access to a season-long Special Research story that will focus on Hoopa and discover why so many strange things have been happening throughout Pokémon Go. Completing the research tasks will potentially unlock a secret, special event that may or may not be happening at the end of the season and might involve Confined Hoopa.

Niantic is teasing that Hoopa’s mischief will now extend to the entire season, with its special rings appearing and displacing Pokémon throughout. Sept. 5 is also labeled as “Hoopa’s Arrival,” so you can expect more details to drop around then. The next tasks will become available on Sept. 8 and 21, with two more set for October and November.

On Sept. 5, players can expect a spawn rotation of Psychic, Ghost, and Dark-types, along with double Transfer Candy, a free item bundle, and some Field Research, between 11am and 5pm local time. The Psychic-type section will feature Exeggcute, Jynx, Natu, Girafarig, Spoink, Beldum and Munna while the Ghost/Dark-type hours will feature Alolan Rattata, Poochyena, Sableye, Carvanha, Duskull, Drifloon, Purrloin.

Hemisphere-specific spawns are also changing, with the following Pokémon appearing in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres respectively during the event.

Northern: Jigglypuff, Slowpoke, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Bidoof, and Deerling (Autumn Form)

Southern: Clefairy, Roselia, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Tympole, and Deerling (Spring Form)

Since this is the Season of Mischief, Ditto will also be appearing as some new Pokémon in the overworld to trick players into encountering it. The Normal-type will now take on the forms of Gastly, Drowzee, Remorair, Teddiursa, Gulpin, Numel, Stunky, Dwebble, and Foongus.

More details about the specific events, bonuses, and more coming throughout the Season of Mischief will be shared in the coming weeks. You can view some additional details, including the geographical spawn and egg hatch changes for the season on the official Pokémon Go blog.