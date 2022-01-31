Best Pokémon UNITE champions: Ranked tier list

Pokémon UNITE, The Pokémon Company’s first MOBA game, launched in July 2021 and has been available for iOS and Android devices too since September 2021. There are 30 playable characters available at the moment, but that doesn’t mean all of them are viable picks in ranked play.

Some champions in Pokémon UNITE are far stronger than others and do a better job overall. That doesn’t mean you can’t pick a Pokémon we’ve put in the C or D-tier and outplay other players, but it will for sure require more individual skill and a deep understanding of the character’s strengths and flaws.

This tier list is made based on the game’s Patch 1.4.1.3 from Jan. 26. We analyzed data from professional games, while also considering if the pros’ picks make sense in solo queue matches.

Here’s our Pokémon UNITE ranked tier list.

Explaining the tiers

S-tier

This is where the Pokémon that are on top of UNITE’s meta will be. These Pokémon do a superb job, whether it’s dealing damage, tanking, or supporting. Some of them, like Wigglytuff, have skills that many players consider broken and could be patched down the road.

A-tier

The Pokémon in here aren’t the best, but they’re more than solid choices for ranked. The champions in this tier can play better than some of the S-tier picks if you have a good understanding of how to use them and how the game should be played. Greedent is a perfect example because, in the hands of someone new, it won’t do everything it’s capable of. But in the hands of a good player, Greedent can take over matches.

B-tier

The Pokémon in this tier aren’t overpowered nor need to be buffed, necessarily. They’re not a troll pick by any means, it’s just that there are some characters that are better or easier to use. Some of them, like Slowbro, are more suited for team-oriented matches rather than solo queue, where you can’t have the same impact.

C-tier

These Pokémon could use some love from the developers. Some of them were great once but fell off due to nerfs or the release of new champions that perform better in the meta. Others, like Decidueye and Gengar, received buffs recently but still aren’t up to par yet. They’re not unplayable, but you may experience some frustration in ranked.

D-tier

The D-tier features the few champions that are in need of a serious rework to be a good pick in UNITE’s ranked play. They don’t excel in any aspect, such as dealing damage, mobility, scoring goals, tanking damage, or supporting.

The actual tier list

Image by Leonardo Biazzi via Tiermaker

This tier list will be updated whenever a new balance patch is released.