Pokémon UNITE ranked season one will end on Nov. 7

TiMi Studio is giving fans a sizable heads up, confirming that Pokémon UNITE’s first ranked season will end in less than two weeks. Specifically, results will be finalized on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 6:59pm CT.

This ranked season, which has been running since UNITE originally launched on Nintendo Switch in July, has been full of ups and downs, including unbalanced Pokémon and bugs that had certain moves doing things that the developers didn’t originally intend to happen.

As the first ranked season comes to a close, players are going to try and finish out strong in order to claim the end-of-season ranked rewards. These rewards will be handed out at the end of the season based on the highest rank a player achieved during the season.

Regardless of how far you fall from your top placement, UNITE will automatically mark your highest mark and give you rewards based on that point once the season ends. Here are all of the ranked rewards that players can receive depending on their ranked performance.

Reach Beginner Rank 2,000 Aeos Tickets

Reach Great Rank 4,000 Aeos Tickets

Reach Expert Rank 6,000 Aeos Tickets

Reach Veteran Rank 10,000 Aeos Tickets

Reach Ultra Rank 15,000 Aeos Tickets

Reach Master Rank 20,000 Aeos Tickets



You have until 6:59pm CT on Nov. 7 to reach your highest point of the season. You should try and get it done early to avoid any cutoffs or server errors once the season ends.