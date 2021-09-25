TiMi Studio will patch Crustle issues on Sept. 29, Pokémon UNITE players call for immediate action for Lucarios Extemespeed glitch

Players want both Pokémon banned from Ranked play until the errors are resolved.

Pokémon UNITE launched a massive update earlier this week, bringing the game to mobile and adding new content and balance changes to the game. Since then, players have been encountering several bugs, glitches, and other impactful errors that have hindered gameplay in both versions of the game.

One such issue involves the Bug/Rock-type Defender Crustle and sees the Pokémon getting a power boost each time it is under “certain circumstances.”

We are planning to implement a fix for this issue in the update planned for Wednesday, 9/29.



Thank you again for your patience! https://t.co/Na2ri32a4l — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) September 24, 2021

According to players, the circumstance is when Crustle is knocked out. After respawning, Crustle players have noticed that the Pokémon seems to get a boost to any stat or ability given by Held Items, along with drastically reduced cooldown for its Unite Move, Rubble Rouser.

This doesn’t make the Pokémon invincible by any means, but it does give it a distinct edge over every other Pokémon in the game and can swing entire matches just because of the unintentional buff.

TiMi Studio, the developer behind UNITE, has already confirmed it is aware of the issue and is working on a fix. It will not be implemented until Sept. 29, however, leaving players another five days to deal with not only the Crustle glitch but other errors in the game as well.

Pokemon Unite is competitively unplayable at this state, please fix the glitches asap or temporarily disable Lucario/Crustle please @PokemonUnite @poke_unite_jp 🙏 — T1 | Sejun (@pokemon_tcg) September 24, 2021

Because of this, many players are calling for Crustle, along with Lucario, to be banned from Ranked Matchmaking due to ongoing issues with both Pokémon. For Lucario, there is a known bug where the Pokémon can deal an unintended amount of damage using Extremespeed, sometimes even managing to one-shot opponents that are at full health.

Both of these Pokémon are currently ruining the Ranked experience for players around the world, and if TiMi doesn’t ban Crustle or Lucario from being selected or provide a faster fix, this problem will likely lead to many players leaving the game for an extended period of time.