Pokémon UNITE has received its latest update, bringing the game to version 1.5.1.6 and offering a shiny-new mode for players to try out.
The game’s new mode, Catch ‘Em Battles, will allow players to take advantage of powerful wild Pokémon and wield them in battle. These include Zapdos, Regigigas, Avalugg, and other key objectives you’ll find during a match.
Catch ‘Em Battles will remain in the rotation from now until June 27. The trailer for the mode that was released last week does seem to suggest that it might become a regular thing though so there could be opportunities to try it after this date.
Outside of this new mode, Patch 1.5.1.6 included a ton of balancing changes that likely affected plenty of your favorite Pokémon. As reported by Serebi.net, you can check out all of the balancing changes now active in the game below.
Pokémon UNITE Version 1.5.1.6 patch notes
General
The new Catch ‘Em Battles mode has been added to the game.
Balancing Changes
Crustle
- X-Scissor – cooldown decreased
Blastoise
- Rapid Spin – Effects on user weakened
- Hydro Pump – Cooldown decreased
- Hydro Typhoon – Damage increased
Greninja
- Surf – Damage decreased
- Smokescreen – Bug fixes for effects not triggering
Lucario
- Extreme Speed + – Move downgrade
- Power-Up Punch – Bug fix for damage
Hoopa
- Hyperspace Fury – Damage decreased
- Psybeam – Damage decreased
- Rings Unbound – Damage decreased
Cinderace
- Blaze Kick – Damage decreased
- Pyro Ball + – Effect on user strengthened
- Feint – Movement speed increase strengthened
Azumurill
- Base Stats – Increased
- Aqua Tail – Damage increased
- Play Rough – Damage increased
Gardevoir
- Evolution – Level changed to eight
- Confusion – Damage increased
- Psyshock – Damage increased
Tsareena
- Attack – Stat increased
Slowbro
- Scald – Damage increased, movement speed decrease strengthened, attack decrease strengthened
- Slowbeam – UNITE move charge rate increased
Venusaur
- Solar Beam – Damage increased
Blissey
- Egg Bomb – Damage decreased, cooldown decreased
- Soft-Boiled – Cooldown decreased
Aegislash
- Sacred Sword – Duration of effects on opponents reduced
Mr. Mime
- Showtime! – Duration of effects on opponents reduced
Dragonite
- Attack – Stat increased
Items
- Exp. Share – Effect strengthened