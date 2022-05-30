Pokémon UNITE has received its latest update, bringing the game to version 1.5.1.6 and offering a shiny-new mode for players to try out.

The game’s new mode, Catch ‘Em Battles, will allow players to take advantage of powerful wild Pokémon and wield them in battle. These include Zapdos, Regigigas, Avalugg, and other key objectives you’ll find during a match.

Catch ‘Em Battles will remain in the rotation from now until June 27. The trailer for the mode that was released last week does seem to suggest that it might become a regular thing though so there could be opportunities to try it after this date.

It's time to harness the power of wild Pokémon! Battle wild Pokémon, catch wild Pokémon, and then fight with wild Pokémon to win the game in the all new Catch 'Em Battles, coming to #PokemonUNITE on May 30! pic.twitter.com/a67dPL2hoe — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) May 27, 2022

Outside of this new mode, Patch 1.5.1.6 included a ton of balancing changes that likely affected plenty of your favorite Pokémon. As reported by Serebi.net, you can check out all of the balancing changes now active in the game below.

Pokémon UNITE Version 1.5.1.6 patch notes

General

The new Catch ‘Em Battles mode has been added to the game.

Balancing Changes

Crustle

X-Scissor – cooldown decreased

Blastoise

Rapid Spin – Effects on user weakened

Hydro Pump – Cooldown decreased

Hydro Typhoon – Damage increased

Greninja

Surf – Damage decreased

Smokescreen – Bug fixes for effects not triggering

Lucario

Extreme Speed + – Move downgrade

Power-Up Punch – Bug fix for damage

Hoopa

Hyperspace Fury – Damage decreased

Psybeam – Damage decreased

Rings Unbound – Damage decreased

Cinderace

Blaze Kick – Damage decreased

Pyro Ball + – Effect on user strengthened

Feint – Movement speed increase strengthened

Azumurill

Base Stats – Increased

Aqua Tail – Damage increased

Play Rough – Damage increased

Gardevoir

Evolution – Level changed to eight

Confusion – Damage increased

Psyshock – Damage increased

Tsareena

Attack – Stat increased

Slowbro

Scald – Damage increased, movement speed decrease strengthened, attack decrease strengthened

Slowbeam – UNITE move charge rate increased

Venusaur

Solar Beam – Damage increased

Blissey

Egg Bomb – Damage decreased, cooldown decreased

Soft-Boiled – Cooldown decreased

Aegislash

Sacred Sword – Duration of effects on opponents reduced

Mr. Mime

Showtime! – Duration of effects on opponents reduced

Dragonite

Attack – Stat increased

Items