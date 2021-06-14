Pokémon Home maintenance scheduled for June 16

This will bring a new version of the app to all platforms.

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that Pokémon Home will go down for maintenance on June 16 from 8pm CT to June 17 at 1am CT.

This maintenance ties into the previously announced June update for the app and will require users to update the app to its newest version to continue using it.

The June Home update will give players the opportunity to receive both Squirtle and Bulbasaur as Mystery Gifts within the Home app, which can then be transferred to Pokémon Sword and Shield. This will let players have access to all three Gigantimax Kanto starters without needing to have the Isle of Armor DLC.

Along with the Mystery Gift starters, several new features will be added to the app, including the Catch Calendar.

The calendar will give users the ability to sort their Pokémon by the date on which they were caught. You’ll also be able to set dates to celebrate milestones or special events with your Pokémon, such as birthdays or the day they were caught.

The model viewer will be updated too, letting players view new angles of Pokémon in their collection through the use of the Pokédex’s camera mode.