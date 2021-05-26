Pokémon Home’s June update brings new features and a pair of Mystery Gift Pokémon

Pokémon Sword and Shield players can finally complete their set of Gigantamax starters with the latest June update coming to Pokémon Home.

The update coming in June will give players the opportunity to receive both Squirtle and Bulbasaur as Mystery Gifts within the Pokémon Home app and also in both Sword and Shield games for Switch.

Check out all the updates coming to #PokemonHOME! 🏠 https://t.co/LSKxvzdsC1 pic.twitter.com/EXnGS7yLQY — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) May 26, 2021

With a Gigantimax Charmander supplied by Leon when players become the champion in Sword and Shield, this Mystery Gift is the only way to collect the remaining two original starter Pokémon.

Along with these gifts, the June update to Pokémon Home will provide some optimization options that will make it easier for players to sort their Pokémon.

One of these features is the Catch Calendar. This will give users to ability to sort their Pokémon by the date that they were caught. You’ll also be able to set dates to celebrate milestones or special events with your Pokémon, such as birthdays or the day they were caught.

Another feature in this update will give players an opportunity to check out Pokémon in their collection from angles that weren’t possible before. Players can do this through a new camera feature inside the Pokedex mode.

With dates announced for upcoming Pokémon titles later in 2021 and to begin 2022, the Pokémon Home app will likely see some more updates throughout the year.

It’s unclear how long these Mystery Gifts will be available, so if you plan on adding Gigantimax Bulbasaur and Squirtle to your collection, you may want to claim them as soon as they’re released in June.