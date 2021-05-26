Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to release on November 19

Fans that have been eagerly awaiting the release of the Switch remakes, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can finally begin counting down the days to their release.

The remakes of the generation four titles Pokémon Diamond and Pearl will be hitting stores on November 19, Nintendo announced today.

Along with the date, Nintendo also showed off new box artwork for the games, putting the title’s legendary Pokémon Dialga and Palkia front and center.

The gameplay is set to be identical to that of the original titles, but with a distinct chibi art style. With the refreshed graphics, the games will hopefully take full advantage of the upgraded hardware inside the Nintendo Switch console.

These long-awaited remakes were officially announced during the 25th-anniversary edition of Pokémon presents alongside the next generation of Pokémon games coming to Switch in 2022, Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Besides the official announcement regarding Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Legends: Arceus also had its release date announced for Jan. 28, 2022.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will give new players to the series a taste of what previous generations of Pokémon games were like. For those who played the original, these remakes will be sure to trigger nostalgia.

Preorders for these upcoming games are now available through the Nintendo Eshop and select games retailers around the world.