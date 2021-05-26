Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ release set for Jan. 28, 2022

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is coming this winter to spice up the Pokémon RPG formula.

The new-generation open-world Pokémon title is releasing in a little over half a year with a release date set for Jan. 28, 2022, according to the official Pokémon Twitter account.

“The Pokémon Legends: Arceus game honors past Pokémon games’ core gameplay while infusing new action and RPG elements,” the listing reads on the game’s official website. “You’ll need to catch, survey, and research wild Pokémon in a long-gone era of the Sinnoh region to create and complete the region’s first Pokédex.”

Judging from a quick first look trailer and promotional stills, Pokémon Legends: Arceus looks to be Nintendo’s attempt at infusing one of the company’s most critically acclaimed games—Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild—into one of its most popular franchises.

Entering its ninth generation, the game breaks apart from its predecessors in seemingly every way and will certainly be looking to draw in fans both old and new with its dosage of nostalgia—featuring older generation Pokémon—and a novel way to experience the vibrant world of Pokémon.

Pre-ordering is available now and you can access it here.