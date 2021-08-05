PMPL Thailand season 4 to begin August 24 with $76,000 prize pool

Besides the prize pool, teams are competing for slots to the SEA Championship and the Global Championship.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand will happen between Aug. 24 and Sept. 26, Tencent announced today. Twenty teams from the country will be competing in the league for a share of the 2,531,000 baht (about $76,000) prize pool.

The season has been divided into two stages, the league stage and the grand finals. The league will happen across three weeks between Aug. 24 and Sep. 12. Each week, teams play on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the top 16 teams making it to that week’s Super Weekend from Friday to Sunday.

After all three weeks, the top 16 teams with the most points in the Super Weekends will make it to the grand finals, running from Sep. 24 to 26. The winner of the regular season and the top three teams from the grand finals will qualify for the PMPL SEA Championship season four.

The scores of the regular season and the finals of the season will also determine the team that represents Thailand in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.

Twelve teams in the PMPL Thailand season four have received a direct invite from the previous edition of the league. They will be joined by the top eight teams from the PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) Thailand.

Invited teams

FaZe Clan

Valdus The Murder

The Infinity

Bacon Time

E29 Esports Gaming

Vampire Esports

HAIL Esports

Rex Regum Qeon

Onyx Esport

Magic Esport

Bangkrirk Esport

Buriram United Esports

PMNC Thailand

MS Chonburi

Just Clan

FOOL

SharpeR Esport

Excelsior

BungsellrotveeV2

King of Gamers Club

Team Flash

The PMPL Thailand season four is being organized by Tencent with VSPN as the operator. It’s sponsored by smartphone company, Xiaomi, and Thai phone network, AIS.