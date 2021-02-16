PMPL South Asia season 3 will feature 20 teams

Along with the nine invited teams, the top squads from the PMCO will compete in the Pro League.

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2021 Spring Split group stages have kicked off for several regions around the world, including the South Asia region. The best teams from this region will advance to the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia season three.

The PMPL South Asia season three will feature 20 teams competing for a share of the prize pool and the title of regional champions. The top eight teams from the previous season of the Pro League and the Mongolian Global Championship (PMGC) qualified team, ZEUS Esports, have received a direct invite to the event.

The remaining 11 teams will be decided from the ongoing PMCOs in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Wildcard South Asia. The PMCOs are an open-for-all competition where players could register to participate. The registered teams competed in the online qualifiers last month to determine the top 32 teams that made it to the group stage.

The best teams from the group stage will compete in the regional finals to secure a slot in the PMPL South Asia season three. The slot distribution is as follows:

PMCO Pakistan: Three teams

PMCO Bangladesh: Three teams

PMCO Nepal: Three teams

PMCO Wildcard South Asia: Two teams

These four PMCOs have a total prize pool of $116,800. Each region has $29,200 up for grabs.

The teams invited to the PMPL South Asia season three are:

Deadeyes Guys

Trained To Kill

A1 Esports

DRS Gaming

7Sea Esports

Venom Legends

Abrupt Slayers

FutureStation Esports

ZEUS Esports

Tencent hasn’t revealed the schedule of the PMPL South Asia season three yet.