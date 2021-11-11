PMPL Americas, European Championships to decide final Western teams in PMGC

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas and European Championship will happen from Nov. 11 to 14. In each region, 16 teams will be competing for a share of the $150,000 prize pool and seven slots in the Western league stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.

While this is the second edition of the PMPL Americas Championship, it will be the inaugural season for the European Championship. The championship was formed after Europe was separated from the MENA region for the second half of 2021. MENA subsequently merged with South Asia for a separate championship.

The PMGC 2021 will happen from Nov. 30 to Jan. 23. It has been split into a league stage and grand finals. The league will happen from Nov. 30 to Dec. 24 separate for the East and West. In each region, 40 teams will be competing. The best teams from here will advance to the PMGC 2021 Finals from Jan. 21 to 23.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Americas and European Championships.

Format

Both championships will follow the same format.

The teams will play 24 matches (six per day) to decide the champions.

The matches will take place on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Teams

PMPL Americas Championship

Defending champions

Knights

PMPL North America

XSET Nova Esports NA

Syndicate

19esports

Mezexis Esports NA

PMPL Brazil

A7 Esports

Honored Souls

Rise Esports

INTZ eSports

Black Dragons Esports

PMPL LATAM

Aton Esports

Furious Gaming

Fraternity

Buluc Chabtan

Team Queso

PMPL European Championship

Defending champions

Natus Vincere

PMPL CIS

KoninaPower

1218

MadBulls

De Muerte

ARCRED

PMPL Turkey

SuperMassive Blaze

World Of Wonders

Futbolist

1907 Fenerbahçe Esports

S2G Esports

PMPL Western Europe

Game-Lord

Exquisite Decode UK

Unicorns of Love

Giants Gaming

Eastern Stars

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel from Nov. 11 to 14. The Americas Championship will begin at 5pm CT while the European Championship will go live at 10am CT (4pm UTC) on each day.