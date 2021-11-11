PMPL Americas, European Championships to decide final Western teams in PMGC

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas and European Championship will happen from Nov. 11 to 14. In each region, 16 teams will be competing for a share of the $150,000 prize pool and seven slots in the Western league stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.
While this is the second edition of the PMPL Americas Championship, it will be the inaugural season for the European Championship. The championship was formed after Europe was separated from the MENA region for the second half of 2021. MENA subsequently merged with South Asia for a separate championship.
The PMGC 2021 will happen from Nov. 30 to Jan. 23. It has been split into a league stage and grand finals. The league will happen from Nov. 30 to Dec. 24 separate for the East and West. In each region, 40 teams will be competing. The best teams from here will advance to the PMGC 2021 Finals from Jan. 21 to 23.
Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Americas and European Championships.
Format
- Both championships will follow the same format.
- The teams will play 24 matches (six per day) to decide the champions.
- The matches will take place on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.
Teams
PMPL Americas Championship
Defending champions
- Knights
PMPL North America
- XSET Nova Esports NA
- Syndicate
- 19esports
- Mezexis Esports NA
PMPL Brazil
- A7 Esports
- Honored Souls
- Rise Esports
- INTZ eSports
- Black Dragons Esports
PMPL LATAM
- Aton Esports
- Furious Gaming
- Fraternity
- Buluc Chabtan
- Team Queso
PMPL European Championship
Defending champions
- Natus Vincere
PMPL CIS
- KoninaPower
- 1218
- MadBulls
- De Muerte
- ARCRED
PMPL Turkey
- SuperMassive Blaze
- World Of Wonders
- Futbolist
- 1907 Fenerbahçe Esports
- S2G Esports
PMPL Western Europe
- Game-Lord
- Exquisite Decode UK
- Unicorns of Love
- Giants Gaming
- Eastern Stars
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel from Nov. 11 to 14. The Americas Championship will begin at 5pm CT while the European Championship will go live at 10am CT (4pm UTC) on each day.