PMGC 2021 League Stage’s group draw will occur on Nov. 19

The 20 teams in the West and East respectively will be sorted into groups for the league stage.

The biggest PUBG Mobile esports competition will kick off later this month. Forty teams from around the world will be competing in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 from Nov. 30 onwards for the title of world champions and a share of the $6 million prize pool.

Today, Tencent announced the group draw will take place on Nov. 19 for the East and West regions. The Eastern group draw will begin at 6am CT, while the Western group draw will be live from 12pm CT onward.

The group draw will be streamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel. YouTube has partnered with Tencent for the event, so the entire PMGC will be exclusively broadcasted on the platform.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition is being held online. As a result, the league stage of the PMGC has been split into the East and West regions to minimize latency differences and offer a fair competitive environment.

The league stage will take place across three weeks from Nov. 30 to Dec. 19. Twenty teams each in the East and West will compete for 16 spots in the league finals, which will happen from Dec. 22 to 24. From here, the best teams in the East and West will advance to the grand finals from Jan. 21 to 23.

In the league stage, the 20 teams will be split into groups for the weekdays play. The exact distribution hasn’t been revealed yet, although, it will likely be five groups of four teams each, like the Pro Leagues (PMPL) this year.

Each week of the league stage will consist of a weekdays play (Tuesday and Wednesday) and the Super Weekend (Friday to Sunday). The top 16 teams from each weekdays play will advance to that week’s Super Weekend. While the weekdays play rankings will refresh every week, the Super Weekend will decide the 16 teams that will advance to the league stage finals.