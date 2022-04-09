PMCO Spring Split 2022 will use anti-cheating tool to stop hackers

You will have to download it before participating in the competition.

If you will be participating in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split 2022, you will be required to download an additional application to play in it, based on an official tweet from today.

The GameAC Tool anti-cheating tool detects hacks and prevents players from teaming up. With hackers being a big problem in the mobile battle royale game, this tool is essential to ensure that the PMCO is conducted in the fairest manner possible. It’s available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

GAC tool for PMCO Player! $600,000 prize pool is waiting for you to win!



Register Now

Join our Discord for support

PUBG Mobile is known to have a lot of hackers. Tencent publishes a weekly Ban Pan report, which shows how big this problem is. The last report, with data for March 25 to 31, revealed that 491,762 accounts were banned for using unfair means to play PUBG Mobile. The GameAC Tool will make an effort to ensure that they don’t affect the open-for-all esports competition.

The registrations for the spring split of the PMCO 2022 are underway until April 13. The PMCO is split into six regions and covers 170 countries around the world, according to Tencent. Aspiring professional players can register for the tournament to have a chance to move up into PUBG Mobile’s more prestigious leagues.

Top teams from the spring split will earn slots in the PUBG Mobile National Championships (PMNC) and the PMNC Regional Cups. From here, the best will qualify for the Pro Leagues (PMPL) in 2023.