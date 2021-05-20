Players have completed the Pokémon Go Team Go Rocket Global Challenge

The bonuses will go live on May 25.

Niantic has confirmed that Pokémon Go players have completed the Team Go Rocket Global Challenge that was pushed live alongside the Luminous Legends Y event.

The goal was to have players around the world defeat 25 million Go Rocket Grunts before the end-of-day on May 23. And the community did that with three days to spare.

We’re delighted to announce that all your efforts have paid off—the Team GO Rocket Grunt challenge is complete! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/UR0aKOqu79 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 20, 2021

Since the challenge was completed, the following bonuses will be unlocked in-game from May 25 to 31:

Triple capture XP

Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon spawns

Galarian Zigzagoon appearing in one-star raids

Along with the general bonuses, Niantic is also tying this into the upcoming Special Weekend, which will run from May 29 at 12am to May 30 at 11:59pm local time.

Now, Special Weekend participants will have their capture bonus increased from the base double XP to a four-times multiplier.

In-game tickets can be acquired from participating partners, either physically or digitally, for the Special Weekend. These partners include Verizon in the U.S., 7-Eleven Mexico, and Yoshinoya in Japan.