The Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) season four will happen from Oct. 21 to Nov. 28. Twenty Chinese teams will be competing to become the champion of the penultimate season of the league this year and two slots to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.

The PEL is played on Peacekeeper Elite (also known as Game for Peace). This is the Chinese remake of PUBG Mobile in accordance with strict local gaming regulations.

The 20 teams will first compete in a five-week regular season from Oct. 21 to Nov. 21. From here, the top 15 teams will advance to the finals between Nov. 25 and 28.

Each season of the PEL in 2021 granted championship points (CP) to the teams. The top two teams after all four seasons of the PEL will represent China in the PMGC 2021. Each subsequent season grants more CP than the previous with the fourth giving the most points. Currently, Nova Esports and Tong Jia Bao (TJB) Esports are leading the points table with ShowTime trailing in third place.

TJB Esports have already qualified for the PMGC since they were the Chinese representative at the canceled Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC). The team’s slot has been carried over to the PMGC. If they finish in the top two, the final slot will go to the third-placed team on the championship points table.

Here are the teams in the PEL season four.

Nova Esports

TJB Esports

ShowTime

Royal Never Give Up

The Chosen

Da Kun Gaming

Team Weibo

LGD Gaming

ThunderTalk Gaming

Titan Esports Club

JD Esports

TeamPai

Still Moving Under Gunfire

Four Angry Men

Q9

Six Two Eight

Tianba

Action Culture Technology

All Gamers

Regans Gaming

The PMGC 2021 has a total prize pool of $6 million. It will begin on Nov. 30 with 40 teams from around the world competing. Tencent had earlier said that a four-week league stage will take place in November and December with the top teams advancing to the finals in January.